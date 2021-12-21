Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.