Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 653 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46.

GWRE opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

