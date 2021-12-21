Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.88 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

