Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 9,582 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SPSC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

