Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $455,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,352,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.