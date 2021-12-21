Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

