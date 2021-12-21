Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

