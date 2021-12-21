Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,943 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Marriott International by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

