Amalgamated Bank Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

