5,560 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
