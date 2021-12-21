5,560 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.