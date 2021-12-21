Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $55,829,000.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $139,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,082 shares of company stock valued at $24,644,077. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

COUP stock opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

