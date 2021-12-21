Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 328 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cryoport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,635 shares of company stock worth $52,351,522 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYRX opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

