Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases Shares of 4,291 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after buying an additional 346,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,758,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $231,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock worth $14,263,045 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $146.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $147.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

