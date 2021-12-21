Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,681 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $283.82 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.83 and a 12-month high of $312.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

