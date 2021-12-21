Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311,138 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.