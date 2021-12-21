WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $190.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.79. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

