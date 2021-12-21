Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,105 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $9,930,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.1% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 113,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,150 shares of company stock worth $16,198,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

