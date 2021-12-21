Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,315,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,735,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,248,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

