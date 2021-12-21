Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

