GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

NYSE:PRI opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.84 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

