Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 19.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 16.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

