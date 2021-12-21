Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.85.
Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.