Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,191 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,188 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.