ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.