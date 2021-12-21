Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after buying an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

DFS stock opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

