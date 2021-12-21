GWM Advisors LLC Sells 18,680 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,924 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 502,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 187,805 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

GEM stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.