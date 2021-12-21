GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

