Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,152 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,925 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

