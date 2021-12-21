Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

