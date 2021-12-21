GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.