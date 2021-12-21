Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.33. Yandex posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

YNDX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

