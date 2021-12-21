Busey Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,249 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

