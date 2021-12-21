Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.67 ($35.58).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.70 ($34.49) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of SZG stock opened at €29.48 ($33.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €19.92 ($22.38) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($39.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

