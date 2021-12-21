Busey Wealth Management Cuts Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,477 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

