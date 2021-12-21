Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

