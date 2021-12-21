M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

