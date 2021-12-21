Signaturefd LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Centene by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock worth $9,420,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.