The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

