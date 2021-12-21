Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 458.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

