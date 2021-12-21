Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.46, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

