Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 93,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.