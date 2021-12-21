Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,994 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.