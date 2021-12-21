Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08.

