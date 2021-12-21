Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.