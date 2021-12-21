Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.