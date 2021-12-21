Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $188.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

