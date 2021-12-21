Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Discovery were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,936,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Discovery stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

