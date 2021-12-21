The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,907,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $772.40.

Shares of SAM opened at $537.84 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $435.12 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.