PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

