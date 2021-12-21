Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93.

