Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Head-To-Head Review

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Upstart and Xiaobai Maimai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06% Xiaobai Maimai N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Xiaobai Maimai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 46.17 $5.98 million $0.80 164.38 Xiaobai Maimai $1.75 million 20.84 -$34.83 million N/A N/A

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Xiaobai Maimai.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Upstart and Xiaobai Maimai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 6 0 2.50 Xiaobai Maimai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $263.70, suggesting a potential upside of 100.53%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Xiaobai Maimai.

Summary

Upstart beats Xiaobai Maimai on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Xiaobai Maimai

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

